Gujarat Board Announces Mass Promotion for Students of GSHSEB Classes 1 to 8 Sans Exams

The Gujarat government on Monday announced that students of classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next grade irrespective of their score in the annual examination. Gujarat’s education minister Jitu Vaghani said that the decision has been taken considering the disturbances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the regular academic activities of schools.

All government, government-aided, or private schools affiliated with the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will have to abide by this decision of the government The education minister made the announcement via social media platform, Twitter. “Important decision of the state education department to give class promotion to students of standard 1 to 8 regardless of their marks or grades due to Covid’s condition," he tweeted.

As per the previous order issued by GHSEB, students were to be promoted based on marks obtained in the annual exams held earlier this year. However, the new order supersedes the previous directions of the board. Last year as well, the Gujarat board had mass promoted students to next grade due to the cancellation of exams in wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Gujarat is not the first state to announce mass promotions for students this year. Last week, the Puducherry government announced that it will promote all students of classes 1 to 9 of the academic year 2021-22. Directing schools to prepare the promotion chart for students, Puducherry’s joint director of school education, G Sivagami, directed that students will not be marked as failed in any school even in cases of non-payment of fees or shortage of attendance.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Board is expected to release class 12 science stream results in the third week of May and class 10 results in the first week of June. The board exams were conducted offline between March 28 and April 12 and the assessment began in April. Now, the evaluation process is reported to have been almost completed by GSHSEB.

A total of over 15 lakh students including 8 lakh of class 10 and 7 lakh of class 12 had appeared for the GSHSEB board examination this year. To pass the Gujarat Board exams, students need to get at least a grade D. Those who get a grade E have to appear in the compartment exams whereas students getting a grade F have to repeat the class.

