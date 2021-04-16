Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed, Revised Schedule After May 15

The Gujarat Secondary Board of Education has postponed the GSBE Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 for now. The new schedule for Gujarat Board Class 10 and 12 exam will be released after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15. Earlier, the Gujarat Board exam was scheduled to be held from May 10 to 25 at several centres across the state. However, due to the increasing COVID cases in the state, the government has decided not to risk the lives of students and has postponed the exam for now. The announcement has been made on the social media handle of CMO, Gujarat. The government has also announced a mass promotion for students of Class 1 to 9 and 11. Check the tweet here:

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat Govt decides to postpone Class 10 & 12 board examinations, scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25, and mass promotion for students of std 1 to 9 & 11. The new dates will be announced after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15.— CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) April 15, 2021

A few days ago, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams keeping in view the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. The new dates for the class 12 board exams will be released after the situation will be reviewed in June. The board will declare the result for Class 10 exam on basis of objective criteria decided by the board. Earlier, class 10 board exams were scheduled to start on May 4.

Meanwhile, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has also ordered the state board to suspend class 10 and 12 exams. The Odisha board exam was scheduled earlier to held between May 3 and May 15. As per the reports, all the students of Class 9 and 11 will be promoted directly to their next classes.

Uttar Pradesh board has also postponed class 10 and 12 board exams till May 20. The deputy chief minister of the state is quoted by ANI as saying, “We’ll hold a meeting in the first week of May to decide if we should hold the exams or explore other options."

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra have already announced the mass promotion for Class 1 to 9 and 11 students. They have also postponed their state board exams for class 10 and 12 due to the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases.

