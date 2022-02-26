Gujarat Board Exam 2022: GSHSEB Class 10, 12 Time Table Out, Exams from March 28

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released a notification announcing the timetable for the examination for class 10 and 12 board exams 2022. According to the timetable released by GSHSEB, the exams will commence with the General and Science stream examination for class 12 or GSEB HSC on March 28. The examination for class 10 or GSEB SSC will commence from the same day as well.

The GSEB SSC examination will begin with the language courses first, while the examination for GSEB HSC will begin with Namanam Mula Tatva, Sahkar Panchayat, and Physics Paper on the first day. The vocational examination for class 12 will be conducted on April 4. The examination for the Higher Secondary class, general stream, will be held in two shifts – morning (10:00 AM – 1:45 PM) and afternoon (3:00 PM – 6:15 PM).

The examination for the class 12 science stream will culminate on April 8 with the First Language examination, while for the general stream, the examination will culminate on April 12 with Rajyashastra in the morning and Sociology in the afternoon shift. Moreover, the GSHSEB examination will be conducted in offline mode, and the examination hall will be modified to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.

Advertisement

Gujarat Board 12th Practical Admit Card: How to Download

The GSHSEB has also released the admit card for practical examination 2022 for science stream students. Students can download the admit card for the science practical examination 2022 on the official website of the board: www.gseb.org. Follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website: www.gseb.org.

Step 1: Click on the link that reads “HSC Science March 2022 – PRACTICAL EXAM HALL TICKET” mentioned on the website.

Step 2: Enter the school index number.

Step 3: Enter the email ID and mobile number used during the time of registration.

Step 4: Login after entering the One-time Password (OTP) and download the admit card.

Gujarat Board Datesheet

March 28: Sahkar Panchayat

March 29: History/Statistics

March 30: Agricultural education, Home science, Textile science, Poultry and Dairy Science, Van Aushadhi, Philosophy

March 31: Economics

April 1: Secretariat practices and Commerce, Geography

April 4: Social Science, Business Administration

April 5: Music Theory, Gujarati (second language) / English (second language)

April 6: Psychology

April 7: First language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/English/Tamil

April 8: Hindi (second language)

April 9: Painting (Theoretical)Painting (Practical)Healthcare(T)Retails (T)Beauty and WellnessTravel and Tourism, Computer Introduction

April 11: Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabi/Prakrit

April 12: Rajyashastra, Sociology

GSEB HSC Time Table 2022 For Science

March 28: Physics

March 30: Chemistry

April 1: Biology

April 4: Mathematics

April 6: English – First Language & Second Language

April 8: First language (Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil), Second language (Gujarati/Hindi), Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabi, Prakrit, Computer Application (Theory)

Gujarat Board SSC Time Table 2022 GSEB

March 28: First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia

March 30: Basic Mathematics

March 31: Standard Mathematics

April 4: Science & Technology

April 6: Social Science

April 7: Gujarati (Second Language)

April 8: English (Second Language)

April 9: Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retails

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.