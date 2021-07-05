GSEB HS Science Practical Admit Card 2021 Released: Here's How to Get Hall Ticket

The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has released the HSC class 12 admit card 2021 for Science practical exams. Students, however, cannot download the admit cards directly from the official website of GSEB. Only schools can do so, which they will further hand over to the students.

Students will have to visit their respective schools to get the admit card. “Students have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools," GSEB said on its website.

Gujarat board practical admit card 2021: How schools can download the hall tickets?

Step 1. Enter your school index number.

Step 2. Enter your mobile number or email id that has been previously registered with the GS and HSEB authorities.

Step 3. Click on the login button to receive a One Time Password (OTP) on your registered email id or mobile number

“In case you need to change your registered mobile no. or email id, please send your request on your school letter pad with principal signature & school index number to gsebht@gmail.com," the official website of GSEB stated. Schools can also contact helpline numbers - 8401292014 , 8485992014 for any query related to downloading the admit card.

All students appearing for the practical science exams will have to carry the admit card to the exam centre, failing which they will not be allowed to sit for the exam. The admit card will include details like the candidate’s name, roll number, date of science practical exams. Students must carefully check if the details are correct or raise a complaint at their respective schools.

In total, more than 6.83 lakh students have registered for the exam including all streams. The written exams have been cancelled in view of the pandemic. Hence, the board devised a formula for assessing the students.

The results will be prepared on the basis of class 10, 11 final marks and class 12 internal assignments and practical projects. The class 10 board exams will carry 50 per cent weightage while class 11 marks and class 12 internals will have 25 per cent weightage, each. The results are expected to be announced by the third week of July.

