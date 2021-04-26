Gujarat Board Releases Criteria for Mass Promotion for Classes 9, 11

The Gujarat government has decided to promote students of classes 9 and 11 without exams. In a recent notice, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has shared detailed criteria for schools to assess students. Under the new guidelines, the schools are allowed to give more than 10 marks as ‘grace marks’ if needed to promote students.

While students will be given marks based on internal assessments, the sub-categories of marking are, however, divided. For students in the science stream, the criteria include periodical tests, notebook submissions, and subject enrichment activities. For general and vocational streams, the assessment parameters include a term paper, a review of one syllabus book from the library, and projects.

Earlier, Gujarat Board postponed Class 10, 12 exams. The CMO office had at that time too announced a mass promotion for classes 1 to 9 and class 11. Further, the new dates for the Gujarat Board classes 10 and 12 exams will be released after May 15. The authorities had asked for time till then to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

One of the other, several state boards had announced a promotion for students in classes 1 to 9, and 11 cancelations of class 10 board exams after CBSE.

The Gujarat Board, however, has not yet announced the cancellation of Board Exams. The announcement regarding the exam dates will take place on May 15. CBSE, CISCE, Maharashtra board among others are yet to announce their criteria for promotion to the next class. Considering no exams have been conducted it is likely to be based on internal assessment, however, details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here