Gujarat Board Results 2022: GSHSEB Likely to Announce Class 10 Results by Second Week of June

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is expected to announce its Class 10 or SSC exam results soon. While an official confirmation is still awaited, GSHSEB is expected to announce the results likely by the second week of June. It’s also likely that the board could release the Class 10 and class (general results) on the same date. The results will be available to the students online on the Gujarat board’s official websites, gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.

It can be recalled that the GSHSEB Class 12 (science stream) results were declared on May 12 and the Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC board exams were conducted offline between March 28 and April 9. In the Gujarat Board Class 12 (science stream) results, a total of 72 percent students were declared passed. Those enrolled in English medium schools fared marginally better than those in Gujarati medium. The passing percentage was lowest among Marathi medium followed by Hindi and Urdu.

Gujarat Board Results 2022: Passing Marks

As per Gujarat Board, a student needs to score a minimum ‘D’ grade or 40 percent marks in all the subjects to be declared passed in class 10 and 12 exams. Students who score E1 grades in a maximum of two subjects have the option to appear in supplementary exams and improve their scores. Students with lower grades than that have to repeat the year.

Last year, GSHSEB was forced to cancel the Class 10 board exams in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave. The board promoted all students to the next class based on an alternate method of evaluation. The evaluation process was done in two parts- internal assessment and school-level exams. Of the total marks, the internal assessment had 20 percent weightage whereas the remaining 80 marks were awarded on basis of school-level exams in Class 9 and the first exams of Class 10 which were already conducted.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.