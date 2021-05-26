Gujarat: Children From Classes 1 to 10 will Repeat Curriculum of Previous Class

Students from classes 1 to 10 in Gujarat-based schools will have to attend a month-long bridge course to revise the concepts studied in their previous classes. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this year students of classes 1 to 10 have been promoted to the next class without any exams. Fearing academic gaps, the state government has asked schools to make students study the curriculum of previous classes once again before starting newer classes through a bridge course.

The state education department has defined learning outcomes needed to be achieved from the programme. Students in class 1 will be taught ‘school readiness’ while those in classes 2 and 3 will be taught classroom readiness, Gujarati, and mathematics. For students of Class 4 to 9 subjects including Gujarati, mathematics, and English will be revised. Those who have been promoted to class 10, will be taught Gujarati, mathematics, English, and science of class 9, again.

Schools are reopening in Gujarat from June 7 and the new academic session will take off. From June 10, the bridge course Class-Ready Nation programme will start.

Meanwhile, Gujarat will hold Class 12 exams in July. These exams will be conducted with mask, sanitiser, and social distancing norms. A total of 6.83 lakh students will appear in this examination.

