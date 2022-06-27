Gujarat College Principal asks Students to Join BJP, Asked to Resign

The principal of a college here was shown the door after she asked students to become members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The trustees of the Smt. N.C. Gandhi & B.V. Gandhi Arts and Commerce College asked the in-charge principal to resign after the students complained against the circular.

On June 24, college in-charge principal Ranjanben Gohil issued the circular asking the girl students to bring their passport size photos as those living in the municipal corporation area will have to be members of the BJP’s electoral page committee. And after becoming the members of the electoral page committee, the girl students would be allowed to carry their personal mobile phones inside the college campus, Gohil said.

This circular attracted controversy and criticism from political opponent camps. The college trustees immediately called a meeting and decided to speak to Gohil. After hearing from her, the trust asked her to resign from the post, said Dhiren Vaishnav, trustee.

“This arts and commerce college was founded way back in 1951. Its sole motto was educating girls, giving them cultural and physical education and preparing them for the competitive world. It never entertained political activities in the college campus. The action by the in-charge principal is unacceptable to the college trust, so the in-charge principal was asked to resign,” said the trustee.

The circular shocked the students. Student elections are not allowed in the college campus in the state, though the state has registered students unions.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has said that it has demanded action against the trustee of the college as well. “Not just the principal, the trustee too should be punished,” said Girirajsinh Vala, NSUI Leader.

