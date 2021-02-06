Gujarat High Court District Judge 2020 Prelims Exam Date Released at www.gujarathighcourt.nic.in; Details Here

Gujarat High Court has issued a notification announcing the date of Prelims (Elimination Test) 2020 examination for direct recruitment to the posts of DistrictJudge. Additionally, the date of issue of admit card forof Gujarat High Court District Judge Recruitment 2020 has been announced. As per the official notification, the Preliminary Examination will be held on March 21 and the admit card will be made available on March 15 on the official website of High Court Of Gujarat- www.gujarathighcourt.nic.in.

It is also informed in the notification that the test for the Gujarati language for the District Judge vacancies shall be conducted on March 21at the L.J College Campus, S.G Highway, Sarkhej, Ahmedabad. The Reporting time for the examination will be 8 am.

Gujarat High court has also released a notification regarding the Suitability Test for the purpose of promotion to the cadre of District Judge. The test shall be conducted on March 28at the Gujarat State Judicial Academy. The reporting time for the examination will be 9.30 am and admit card for Suitability Test will be made available on March 22on the official website.

Read official notification here.

Gujarat High Court District Judge Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Date of Preliminary Exam for District Judge: March 21, 2021

Admit card releasing date for Preliminary Exam for District Judge: March 15, 2021

Date of Suitability Test for District Judge: March 28, 2021

Admit card releasing date for Suitability Test for District Judge: March 22, 2021

Gujarat High Court District Judge Recruitment 2020: How to Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website of High Court Of Gujarat- gujarathighcourt.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘current openings’ section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link available for downloading the admit card.

Step 4: New page will be open. Key in your details to download the admit card.

Step 5: A PDF of admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take its print outt