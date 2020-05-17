GSEB HSC Science Result 2020 to be Declared Today at 8am, How to Check Gujarat 12th Result online at gseb.org

Gujarat HSC Science Result 2020 Today | The Gujarat Board has confirmed that the GSEB HSC Science result 2020 will be released today (May 17th) at 8am. The Gujarat 12th Science Result 2020 will be declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) online on its official website at gseb.org. The notification available on the official website of the Gujarat Board mentions that the students who appeared for the class 12 board exam held in March could access their results on the official website. The results for class 12 general and other stream students will be released later. To check the GSEB HSC result, students must keep their hall tickets ready for quick reference.

Once the Gujarat HSC Science results are announced, a direct link to check Gujarat Board 12th Result 2020 will be provided below, and students can simply fill in their details and access their class 12 results.

Earlier, on April 28, the Gujarat Board had released the GSEB HSC Science Stream 2020 Exam Answer Key for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology and for all sets of question papers (sets T, Q, P from 1 to 20). The examinations were conducted by the Gujarat Board between March 5 and March 21, but announcement of results was delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after March 24.

Steps to Check GSEB HSC Result 2020

To check the GSEB HSC Science Result 2020, Gujarat Board 12th students must follow the steps laid down below:

Step 1. Log onto the GSEB official website at gseb.org.

Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB HSC Science result.

Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB HSC result 2020.

Step 4. The Gujarat Board class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download your result and take a print-out of it or save the soft-copy.

The Gujarat Board or the GSEB would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the HSC Science students later, it said.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (abbreviated as GSEB) is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat, India. It is a governmental body which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Gujarat, India, and has its jurisdiction over the state’s secondary and higher secondary education. It was formed on the basis of ’The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972’.

