Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana: Know When will Schools Reopen in Your State

After being remain shut since mid-March 2020, now states are planning to reopen schools across India in a phased manner as COVID-19 cases have declined in India, however, a threat of a possible third wave and non-availability of vaccines is making the state governments re-think.

After starting offline schools for class 12 and colleges, now the Gujarat government has started considering starting offline education for classes 9 to 11. The state education department is holding meetings and consultations with different stakeholders in this matter. The final decision on this is expected after the state government seeks the opinion of the health department about the third possible wave of coronavirus. According to sources, offline schools from 9 to 11 are unlikely to open till September.

The Joint Secretary of Ahmedabad Medical Association Dr.Sahil Shah said, “If we do not have a vaccine for children, then we should not do such an experiment for opening school. Gathering young children at school will not maintain the rules. Children are not accustomed to wearing masks constantly. As well as adherence to social distance cannot be maintained."

School open in Maharashtra’s covid-19 free villages

Meanwhile, schools are open in Maharashtra’s covid-19 free villages from July 15. The Maharashtra government had issued a resolution to start the offline academic year 2021-22 from July 15 in Covid-19 free village. More than 4 Lakhs students from classes 9th to 12th in rural Maharashtra attended offline classes in the first week.

Official figures showed that 5,947 schools in 25 of the 35 districts reopened on July 15. Kolhapur saw the maximum attendance with nearly 1.6 lakh students. Aurangabad 631 schools had more than 21,000 attendance. Pune only 3,505 children as less number of Covid-19 free villages in districts.

Telangana rethinking decision to reopen schools

While the number of cases dipping in the state Telangana government is also re-thinking to reopen the schools and colleges in the state with 100 percent strength. Earlier The government has ordered the reopening of schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, technical colleges & all other educational institutes from July 1.

Now, these institutes opened in online mode on various digital platforms with 50 percent of total strength. As per the sources from August 1st week, all the educational institutions allowed physical classes in the schools following strict Covid-19 protocols.

The similar situation in Andhra Pradesh too. Covid 19 cases slightly decreasing in the sate. However The state government started online classes on July 12, and physical classes will resume from August 16.

