The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started the registration process for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2022. The candidates are required to purchase the PIN from the official website of the admission committee before registering for the state’s counselling process.

The online PIN purchasing and registration for Gujarat NEET UG counselling began on October 3 and will conclude on October 14, 2022 on the official website for Gujarat NEET UG counselling registration- medadmgujarat.org.

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for purchasing PIN online. Students will have to take prior appointments for the document verification and submission of self-attested photocopies of documents at the help centre. Aspirants themselves can select the date and help centre for the documents verification process at the time of taking the printout of the Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2022 registration slip.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to Register

Step 1. Go to the official website- medadmgujarat.org

Step 2. On the appeared homepage, click on UG Admission tab

Step 3. Click on the link that reads, “Log-in for Under-Graduate Medical / Dental / Ayurvedic and Homeopathy Admission

Step 4. Click on the Purchase PIN option and pay the fee through the prescribed gateway

Step 5. Generate your login credentials using the PIN

Step 6. Login and apply for the NEET UG Admissions 2022

Step 7. Fill in the asked details and upload the documents

Step 8. Submit your application and save it

Step 9. Take a printout for future references

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

– Class 10th (SSC) marksheet

– Class 12th (HSC) marksheet

– NEET UG 2022 marksheet

– Proof of birth date, birth place (School leaving certificate, Birth certificate, Transfer certificate and others)

– Domicile certificate

– Caste certificate

– Certificate of Disability

– Certificate of Physical fitness in the prescribed form

– Domicile certificate for sons and daughters defence personnel

NIRF Ranking 2022: NEET Aspirants, Check List of Top Medical Colleges in India, AIIMS Remains Undefeated

Let us know the NIRF ranking of some of the top medical and dental colleges based out of Gujarat.

India Rankings 2022: Medical

Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute, Ahmedabad – Rank 37

B. J. Medical College, Ahmedabad – Rank 50

India Rankings 2022: Dental

Karnavati University, Gandhinagar – Rank 31

Government Dental College, Ahmedabad – Rank 36

Of the total seats offered in medical colleges in India, as many as 15 per cent fall under All India Quota and rest 85 per cent are filled by the state governments and their respective bodies.

