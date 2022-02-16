Gujarat Pre-schools, Anganwadis to Reopen from Tomorrow

The Gujarat government has allowed Anganwadis, pre-schools, and kindergartens to reopen across the state from Thursday, February 17. This decision was taken by the state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Monday.

“The chief minister has given a go-ahead to reopen pre-schools, kindergartens and Anganwadis in Gujarat from February 17. They remained shut for almost two years,” Vaghani said. Students will have to carry the consent of their parents for sending their wards to pre-schools, kindergartens, and Anganwadis.

As the pandemic situation has improved now, the state government had allowed schools for classes 1 to 9 and colleges to resume offline classes from last week, however, pre-schools and Anganwadis remained shut considering the safety of toddlers. “This is for the first time in the last two years of the pandemic when pre-schools and Anganwadis will be reopened,” Vaghani told reporters in Gandhinagar.

All the educational institutions were asked to stop holding on-campus classes from March 2020 due to coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country. “From February 17, Anganwadis and pre-schools can start imparting education at their premises by following the SOPs issued earlier. Officials handling Anganwadi operations and owners of pre-school classes need to make necessary arrangements to restart the education,” he added.

The minister said that toddlers had suffered a significant loss of education due to the closure of pre-schools in the last two years as a result of the pandemic. “The state government is preparing an action plan to overcome this issue of learning loss in children as they will take admission in standard 1 without getting any pre-school education,” the minister said.

— with inputs from PTI

