Gujarat Railway Exam Aspirant Peels off Thumb Skin, Places it on Fake Candidate's Hand, Both Arrested

A mind-boggling case of a dummy candidate has come to light in Gujarat. A fake student who appeared for the railway recruitment examination in the city on Tuesday had put the skin of the genuine candidate’s thumb on his own. A native of Bihar, he was caught during the checking process at the exam centre. The Lakshmipura police arrested both the real and fake candidate late at night and remanded them.

The railway recruitment level-1 online examination was held on Tuesday at the Gotri area in Gujarat, from 5 pm to 6.30 pm. Candidates were asked to arrive at the exam centre by 3 pm for checking and arrangement of seating arrangements. They were given lab and seat number after checking the admit card, barcode scan, photo ID, metal detector etc.

During the frisking process, the sequence device was unable to find the candidate, Manish Shambhuprasad’s, finger print. The supervisor Akhilendrasingh, who was doing the checking process, saw the device could not recognise the finger print of the candidate.

Meanwhile, the candidate kept on putting his hand in his pocket, which made the investigators suspicious. Even after his thumb print was taken for the third time, it did not match. The investigators thereafter put sanitizer in his hand and noticed that another skin was applied on his left toe. The investigators then informed the police about the same.

When the candidate was interrogated by the police, the details of the candidate, who came in the name of Manishkumar was revealed to be Rajyaguru Gupta, aresident of Beladih Gaon, Bihar. The police registered a case against him. Both of them were arrested late at night.

In a conversation with the media, SP, MM Varotia said that, Manish Prasad and Rajyaguru Gupta confessed before the Lakshmipura police that they met through a mediator. After which the skin of Manish Prasad’s left hand was removed and pasted on Rajyaguru Gupta’s left hand. An investigation is currently going on whether there was any deal in this regard or not.

The skin found with the dummy examine has been revealed to be human skin at the preliminary stage. There will also be a thorough investigation as to whether the skin belongs to the original candidate or not and has been sent to forensic experts, Laxmipura PI Pooja Tiwari said.

