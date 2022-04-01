Gujarat Secondary, Higher Education Board Exams Underway. Follow These Guidelines

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board Exams are underway, having started on March 28. Gujarat Board’s official website gseb.org has issued some guidelines that students need to follow to avoid any last-minute hassle.

Students must carry their GSEB HSC, SSC 2022 admit cards to their respective centres.

Arrive at centres at least 20 minutes before the exam commences.

Follow Covid protocols. Wear a mask. Carry hand sanitiser and separate water bottles.

Social distance should be strictly followed inside and outside the examination centre.

Bags are not allowed inside centres.

Electronic gadgets, mobile phones, earphones, Bluetooth devices are also not inside examination centres.

Students should be vaccinated.

At least 9.72 lakh students are appearing for the class 10 exam. On the other hand, 4.26 lakh students are appearing for class 12 exams. Exams are being held in morning and afternoon shifts.

Gujarat Education Department had introduced two levels of Mathematics paper - Basic and Standard - for class 10 students for the academic year (2021-22). Students were given the option to choose one among the two based on their further academic preferences.

Class 10 exams will end on April 12, while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 9.

Class 10 exams are being conducted in a single shift (10 am to 01:45 pm). Class 12 exams are being conducted in two shifts, (10 am to 01:45 pm) and (02:30 pm to 06:15 pm). Exams are being conducted in offline mode.

For more information, check the GSEB website regularly. Students were provided with admit cards from their respective schools. Only school administrators/principals have the access to download admit cards.

For class 10 students, the first paper was the language paper. It was followed by papers for Basic Mathematics (March 30) and Standard Mathematics (March 31). It will be followed by Science, Social Science, Second language paper and others.

