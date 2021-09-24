Gujarat Technical University Mandates 6 Month Internship for Engineering Students

The Gujarat Technological University has made a six months internship compulsory for its engineering course students. This internship has to be done under the guidance of a mentor and will carry a weightage of 12 credit points.

The decision will affect over 30,00 engineering final year students. To begin with, 12,000 students, who are currently in the final year of civil and mechanical engineering courses, will have to adhere to the new format. Students failing to complete it won’t be handed over their degree certificates reported Ahmedabad Mirror.

Speaking about the decision, GTU’s Vice-Chancellor Navin Sheth said that it was taken in wake of the various complaints regarding discrepancies in the current internship format at the university. Students who did not even complete the internship and visited the company irregularly got certificates from the company and their colleges.

Additionally, there were complaints that students, instead of making projects bought them from the market. Sheth said that these practices have to stop and future engineers need to get practical exposure to using modern technology.

The university has partnered with various engineering firms and associations to develop a website to register students and report their weekly progress from the company and the college

It has also partnered with Gujarat Contractor’s Association (GCA) that has over 3500 firms under its umbrella, for providing internships to the students. GCA’s chairman Arvind Patel said that most of the students who are coming out of engineering colleges aren’t job-ready. While internships are compulsory on papers, they so far have not been implemented effectively.

He added that this partnership will help the firms to better employees when students intern with them. Patel says the initiative will help to improve the quality of engineering freshers in the market. GCA will try to get the students placed in internship opportunities in Gujarat and outside the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here