Gujarat to Reopen Schools for Class 12, Colleges from July 15

The Gujarat government is planning to reopen schools for class 12 students and colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students from July 15. Only 50 per cent of students will be allowed to attend campuses. Students can attend physical classes on a voluntary basis. Attendance will not be mandatory, as per guidelines.

Schools and colleges will have to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and follow the standard operating principles including mandatory masks, social distancing, sanitization among others.

