CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» education-career» Gujarat to Reopen Schools for Class 12, Colleges from July 15
1-MIN READ

Gujarat to Reopen Schools for Class 12, Colleges from July 15

Schools colleges in Gujarat will reopen from July 15 (Representational)

Schools colleges in Gujarat will reopen from July 15 (Representational)

Students can attend physical classes on a voluntary basis. Attendance will not be mandatory, as per guidelines.

The Gujarat government is planning to reopen schools for class 12 students and colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students from July 15. Only 50 per cent of students will be allowed to attend campuses. Students can attend physical classes on a voluntary basis. Attendance will not be mandatory, as per guidelines.

Schools and colleges will have to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and follow the standard operating principles including mandatory masks, social distancing, sanitization among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 09, 2021, 18:56 IST