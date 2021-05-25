Gujarat University Extends Last Date of Registration for Online Exams to May 25

Gujarat University has extended the deadline on registration for online exams from May 21 to May 25. This was done after cyclone Tauktae ravaged parts of the state’s Saurashtra area. As a result of this, power supply in parts of the region was affected. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the university exams need to register themselves on the official website.

The Gujarat University has given the option to students to choose between the mode of exam. The exams are scheduled to be held for those who have opted for courses including BA, B.Com, BBA, BCA, BSc, MEd, M.Com and M.Ed.

Gujarat University registration for online exams 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the Gujarat University website through any internet browser of your choice

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find a drop down tab that reads ‘Examination’. From this option choose ‘Online Examination Registration’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to verify your enrolment number to be able to download the form

Step 4: Once verification is done, you will get access to the form. Fill the exam form carefully

Step 5: Cross check details entered in the form and hit the submit button

Step 6: You will then be asked to submit the fees through online mode. After successful payment of the fee, your form will be submitted and you will see a confirmation regarding the same on screen

Step 7: Take a screenshot of this page for your future reference

Those candidates who fail to register for online mode exams will have to appear for offline exams. As per a university official, a total of 90 thousand candidates are eligible for exams scheduled in summer.

