Gujarat University to Hold Semester Exams Starting December 29 and January 7

Gujarat University has declared that semester exams of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held for semester 3 and 5 in two phases, December 29 and January 7, 2021. GU semester examinations 2020-2021 were earlier postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Ahmedabad.

A list of GU examinations 2020-21 centres has been released for 45 cities of the state. The students are supposed to select a centre for the GU exam. In case a student is unable to select their centre, then the university will provide the student with an exam centre.

Gujarat University has set up several examination centres for the offline GU exam, keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation in the state. The university has made it mandatory to wear a mask on the campus. Those without masks are not allowed to enter the campus.

The selection of the examination centre can be done till December 21. The online GU Semester examination registration form is also available on the website.

The duration of the GU semester exams will be of 2 hours. The colleges where exams are going to be held have been instructed to follow proper Covid-19 protocols. The GU examinations were earlier scheduled to happen from December 10, but the university had postponed the exam.

The Gujarat University had also asked students to fill up forms earlier if they wanted to opt for an online exam. If a student gives an online exam, the pattern for the same is multiple-choice questions.

From December 29, GU semester exams will be held for courses like BA, BSc semester 3, BCom Semester 3 and 5, BSc FAD semester 3, BSc Fire and Safety, BBA, BCA, BEd semester 3. GU exams for postgraduate courses like MA, MCom, MDC, MLW, MMCJ will also start from December 29.

The exams for BA, BBA, BCA Semester 3, BSc, BSc FAD and BSc Fire semester five, BCom Semester 3 and LLB semester five will start from January 7, 2021.