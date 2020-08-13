GUJCET 2020 Admit Cards to be Released Today at 6pm; Download from gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2020 | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the GUJCET admit card today at 6 pm. Those who have registered for GUJCET 2020 will be able to download hall tickets from the official website of the GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET 2020 admit cards that were issued in March are no longer valid and candidates will have to download new hall tickets.

Candidates should note that they will also have to carry an ID proof along with GUJCET 2020 admit card to exam centres. No candidate will be allowed to take GUJCET 2020 without an admit card.

How to download GUJCET 2020 admit cards -

Step 1: Visit at gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Look for the link of the GUJCET admit card and click on it

Step 3: Log in using your registered email ID or mobile number and password

Step 4: GUJCET hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it and take printout

Candidates should ensure that there is no error in information printed on the GUJCET 2020 admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the board.

GUJCET 2020 will be conducted on August 24. Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) is held for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses – both degree and diploma – in various colleges of Gujarat. For engineering courses, the paper asks questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. On the other hand, the exam tests candidates’ knowledge of Physics, Chemistry and Biology for pharmacy programmes.

More than 1.25 lakh candidates have applied for GUJCET 2020.