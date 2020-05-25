GUJCET 2020 Hall ticket to be Released by July 20 at gujcet.gsebht.in

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar, will release GUJCET 2020 Hall ticket number by July 20. The admit card for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 on its official website at gujcet.gsebht.in.

In an official notification, the Board has announced that students can download the GUJCET Admit Card 2020 ten days before the exam from the official portal.

The Board will conduct the GUJCET common entrance examination on July 31. Earlier, the entrance exam was scheduled to be held on March 31. However, the exam got cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

GUJCET 2020 admit card: how to download hall ticket

Step 1) Go to the official website of GSEB at gsebeservice.com

Step 2) On the homepage, Click on the link reading “Click here to download GUJCET Hall Ticket 2020”

Step 3) Upon pressing on the page, candidates will be required to enter registered mobile number/ Email Id and birth date or GUJCET application number

Step 4) After entering all credentials, click on the ‘Search Hall Ticket’ section

Step 5) Download the admit card and take a print-out of it for future reference

The GUJCET exam is conducted for students to get admission into degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy colleges.

