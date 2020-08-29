GUJCET 2020 Provisional Answer Key Released at gsebeservice.com, Raise Objection by Sept 1

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 answer key has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on its official website.

Candidates who took the entrance test can download and check the answer key at gsebeservice.com. It is available in the PDF format.

According to a report by Careers 360, there were a total of 20 sets of questions in the exam that was conducted in offline mode on 24 August.

A report by The Times of India said that candidates can raise objections by 1 September till 5 pm.

They will have to pay Rs 500 per objection and will have to fill the form and send them to gsebsciencekey2020@gmail.com.

The board has also decided to award two marks to English-media candidates and one mark to Gujarati and Hindi medium students.

The report mentioned sources saying that in English-medium paper, GSHSEB had committed mistakes in two questions of one mark each that had physics and chemistry questions combined.

For Gujarati and Hindi medium paper that had physics and chemistry questions combined had an error of one mark.

Steps to check GUJCET 2020 Provisional answer key:

Step 1: Type the name of the website gsebeservice.com

Step 2: Under News Highlight tab, click on the link that reads, 'Press note For Gujcet-2020 Provisional Answer Key

Step 3: A PDF document will open

Step 4: Scroll down and check the answers

Here's the direct link to the answer key, click here.

More than 1.25 lakh applicants have registered for the exam this year, of which over 49,000 applied for medical stream and over 75,000 registered for non-medical stream.

The annual state level entrance examination is conducted by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the state. It tests candidates’ knowledge of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for engineering courses and Physics, Chemistry and Biology for pharmacy courses.