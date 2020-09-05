GUJCET 2020 Results Declared at gseb.org; Here is How You Can Check Details

Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has announced the results of GUJCET 2020. Those who appeared for GUJCET 2020 can check their results by visiting the official website of the board at gseb.org.

Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) was conducted on August 24. Candidates take this exam to get into engineering and pharmacy courses, both degree and diploma, in various colleges of the state.

How to check GUJCET 2020 results

Google the name of the board - Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB).

You will directly see the page where you get the option to log in.

Provide six-digit seat number.

Click on Go and result will appear on the screen.

Download GUJCET 2020 result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates should make sure that all the information printed on the result are correct. If they find any error, they should directly bring to the notice of authorities concerned.

GUJCET 2020 admit cards were released on August 13. This was the second time that the board had released them. It earlier issued hall tickets in March, but at that time exam had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Admit cards issued in March were not valid in August.

Candidates were required to carry an ID proof along with the admit cards. GUJCET 2020 was conducted adhering to COVID-19 guidelines as aspirants were asked to wear face masks, maintain physical distance and use sanitisers at exam centres.

More than 1.25 lakh candidates had registered for GUJCET 2020, which is a pen-paper based test. It is held for both engineering and pharmacy courses and carries 40 questions. There is a penalty for wrong answers. The board deducts 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

The paper for engineering tests a candidate’s knowledge of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, while that for pharmacy asks questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology.