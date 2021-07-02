GUJCET 2021 Registration Deadline Extended

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021 registration deadline has been extended till July 4. Earlier, the application window was scheduled to close on June 30. “Gujarat extends the last date to register for common entrance test (GUJCET) 2021,” reads the official statement. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same by visiting the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) conducts the GUJCET to offer admission to various undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes. The board is yet to announce the exam date, however, it is expected to be out by August. Here are the steps to submit an application for GUJCET 2021.

GUJCET 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for the official portal of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, go for new registration and fill in all the required details like name, personal details, valid mobile number, email id and others

Step 3: Validate the details by entering the OTP received on registered contact details and proceed with GUJCET online application form

Step 4: Re-login using the registration details and fill in the application form available

Step 5: Upload documents and make the payment of the GUJCET application fees

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and save a copy of it same for further reference

The GUJCET 2021 will be conducted in offline mode. The question paper will be available in three languages — English, Hindi, and Gujarati. For engineering programmes, the questions will be asked from the topics of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. For pharmacy courses, the questions will be asked from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Each subject will have 40 questions and in total, there will be 120 questions of one mark each. There will also be a deduction of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The admit cards will be released in due course of time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here