GUJCET 2021 Registrations Begin: Check Exam Pattern, Eligibility Criteria & Other Details

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has started the application process for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021 on its official website. The interested and eligible students seeking admission to various engineering and pharmacy courses offered by Gujarat-based institutes can apply till June 30.

The GUJCET 2021 application process comprises four stages - basic registration, login, fee payment, and the process of filling the application form. Students who have passed class 12 from any recognized board with at least 45 per cent marks in physics and mathematics. Those applying under the reserved category should have 40 per cent marks in class 12.

GUJCET 2021: Steps to apply

Keep the scanned copies of a recent passport-sized photograph, signature, educational documents like matric and 12th certificate handy before proceeding to GUJCET 2021 application form

Step 1: Visit the official portal of GUJCET 2021 at gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Fill in all the required fields and register yourself

Step 4: Save the registered user id and password and re-login to the official portal

Step 5: Pay the application processing fee of Rs 300 and proceed to fill GUJCET 2021 application form

Step 6: Key in all the details and submit. Take a printout of the duly filled GUJCET 2021 application form for future reference

GUJCET 2021: Fee

The applicants will be required to pay the registration fee of Rs 300. It is mandatory to complete the application process within the closure date.

GUJCET 2021: Exam pattern

The GUJCET 2021 exam will be conducted in offline mode and the medium of the exam will be English, Hindi and Gujarati. For engineering programmes, the question will be asked from Physics, chemistry, and mathematics while for pharmacy courses, the questions will be asked from physics, chemistry, and biology.

Each paper will have 40 questions and the total number of questions will be 120. one mark will be awarded for every correct answer while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

