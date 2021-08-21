GUJCET 2021 Results Decared at gseb.org, 1152 Students get 99 and Above Score

Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) declared results for the entrance exam at its official website, gseb.org. A total of 1.17 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam of which 1.13 lakh had taken the exam. Over 9200 students scored 80 and above percentile in group A while 13,523 students scored 80 and above percentile in group B.

In group A, 474 students have scored above 99 in GUJCET 2021 and in group B, 678 students have scored above 99. Students who passed the exam are eligible to seek admissions based on their rank and merit. Admission will be given after counselling sessions.

