GUJCET 2021 to be Held on August 6

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021 will be conducted on August 6 for admissions to the engineering and diploma and degree pharmacy courses in the state. The exam will be held between 10 am and 4 pm and conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB).

As per the official notice, the one-day exam will be conducted offline and students can opt for any of the three languages — Hindi, English, or Gujarati. The will be four papers — physics, chemistry, biology, and math. The physics and chemistry papers will be combined. Students appearing for engineering courses will have to give physics and chemistry papers as well as math. Whereas for pharmacy students, instead of math, they will have to give the biology exam.

The physics and chemistry papers will be combined and will be held for a duration will be for 120 minutes. The mathematics and biology papers will be for 60 minutes each. A total of 40 questions from each paper will be given to the students. They will receive one mark for each correct answer while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The admit cards will be released few days prior to the exam. Registered candidates will have to download the hall ticket and appear at the exam centres as per the time allotted on the ticket. Applicants must carry their admit card and a passport-size photo failing which they will not be allowed to sit for the exams.

RELATED NEWS GUJCET 2020 Provisional Answer Key Released at gsebeservice.com, Raise Objection by Sept 1

Last year, the exam was conducted on August 24. As many as 1.25 lakh candidates registered for the GUJCET 2020, out of which, 49,000 applied for the pharmacy exam and 75,000 opted for the engineering exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here