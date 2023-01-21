GUJCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended till January 25

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has extended the application deadline for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023. According to the recent update, the deadline for the registration process has been extended to January 25. Candidates can apply for the common entrance test by visiting the official website of GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org.

Earlier, the last date to register for the GUJCET was January 20, however, GSEB has now extended it for another five days. “GUJCET-23 application forms will be extended till 25/01/2023 for filling, saving, and submitting,” reads the official notice.

The board has not yet revealed the examination date for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test. It will be intimated to the registered candidates through the official website of the board. The GUJCET exam is being conducted for students seeking admission to degree engineering and pharmacy programmes provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat.

GUJCET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to GSEB official page at gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads - ‘Application for GUJCET 2023’ and register.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the correct credentials to log in.

Step 4: Then fill up the application form as asked

Step 5: To complete the process, upload all the required documents and make the payment for the application fee.

Step 6: Download the receipt for confirmation. Preview the form and submit it as asked.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for further use.

The information booklet of the GUJCET 2023 and the instructions for online registration is available on the main page. Candidates who are filling up the form should keep in mind that the application process consists of four stages which are basic registration, login, fee payment, and the process of filling out the application form.

While applying for the GUJCET 2023 exam, students will have to pay an application fee of Rs 350. The registration fee can be paid online mode using SBIePay System (that is credit card, debit card, or net banking method). It can also be paid using the SBIePay option of SBI branch payment.

