GUJCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out at gujacpc.nic.in

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021 second round of seat allotment results has been released today at the official website - gujacpc.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam and did not make it to the first allotment list can check the round 2 lists by using their login details such as application number and password. The admissions on the basis of the second round will continue till October 11.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) conducts the exam for students seeking admission to various engineering and pharmacy courses offered by colleges across Gujarat.

GUJCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of GUJCET

Step 2. Click on round 2 the seat allotment result link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your login credentials. Submit

Step 4. The GUJCET 2021 seat allotment result for round 2 will appear on the screen. Download and save for further reference

Those who make it to the list will have to go through a counselling process that including the verification of documents and payments of fees online to reserved the seats allotted to the candidates.

The GUJCET 2021 results were declared on August 21. A total of 1.17 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam out of which 1.13 lakh had taken the exam. More than 9200 students had scored 80 and above percentile in group A while 13,523 students scored 80 and above percentile in group B. In group A, as many as 474 students scored above 99 while in group B, 678 students scored above 99 percentile.

The GUJCET 2021 was conducted on August 6 in offline mode in the English, Hindi and Gujarati medium. The registration for the counselling process started on July 26. The round 1 seat allotment result was released on September 22. Those who do not make it to the second list and wait to check for another round of allotment list but i=only if there are vacant seats available.

