Guru Jambheshwar University Researchers Develop Device to Monitor Moods of a Person

A “mood monitoring system,” created by a team of scientists from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJU) in Haryana’s Hisar, has secured a patent. The system, according to a spokesperson of the varsity, is a wearable digital device that responds instantaneously to any change in mood caused by a change in colour on the device. The system is designed in a way that it tracks the players’ mood and energy levels throughout any physical activity session and can be linked to any smartwatch, reported The Tribune.

“This is an achievement for the university,” stated Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor of GJU. He praised the engineers, who invented it, and announced that the “Mood monitoring system” and its approach had been granted a patent by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks, which is part of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Government of India.

According to the GJU spokesperson, “The abstract of the patent reveals that a mood monitoring system employs a plurality of organic quantum dots-based electronic devices. It is a wearable device that can be worn on the wrist of the user. The device comprises a plurality of organic sensors, which are configured to detect and/or sense a mood of said user via heart rate and a pulse monitor.”

The team behind this system includes Prof Avnesh Verma, Sardul Singh, Dr Satya Dev and Anupama Sangwan, Mamta, Bharti Sharma of GJUST, Sonu from Modi University in Rajasthan, Aryan from DTU in Delhi, and Sharon from PEC in Chandigarh.

Prof Kamboj said that the Mood Monitoring System will benefit society and the country. This system allows for a computerised assessment of a person’s mood based on body temperature. The new method is significantly superior to the previous ones that were in use and involved mood-tracking applications that are available to be downloaded on smartphones.

