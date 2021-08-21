Hack JNU Competition Launched, Prize up to Rs 10,000

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)’s School of Engineering is organising a hacking event on September 4. The varsity has named the event as ‘Hack JNU’. Those who are interested in participating in the event will have to register themselves on https://hackjnu.ml/#home latest by August 25. Once the registration process ends the teams that have been shortlisted for the event will be announced on September 1. The competition will be judged by four people and will include six themes.

For registering for the event follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for Hack JNU’s official website, https://hackjnu.ml/#home

Step 2: On the homepage you will see a tab related to application for the event ‘

Step 3: You will be asked to register yourself using your email ID and by choosing a username and password for it

Step 4: Once registered login using your username and password.

There is no registration fee for the event. Only 100 teams will be shortlisted for the final ‘Hack JNU’ event. All those interested in the competition must note that there is no provision for individual participation and so they must register in teams. The team size should be between two and four people.

This is the second edition of the event. As per the information on the website, this year Hack JNU will be held entirely online due to the ongoing pandemic crisis. There is no criteria for participation, any person who is interested in hacking can take part and win the prizes. The first prize of the event is Rs 10,000 followed by the second and third prize for Rs 7,000 and Rs 4,000. Apart from that there is also an API prize worth Rs 10 Lakh. The announcement of the top 10 teams of Hack JNU will take place on September 5 and the winners too will be announced on the same day.

