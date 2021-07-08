Hamirpur Girl Scores 100% Mark In Himachal Board Class 10 Results

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) declared the result for class 10 or matric result 2021 on July 5. For the first time, many students have scored 100 percent in their results by getting 700 marks out of 700. Shivangi Ranaut is one of those students who achieved this feat. She lives with her family in the Bhajlah village of Hamirpur district. She is a student of KPS International Senior Secondary School located in the neighbouring Una district. She is the daughter of a journalist and got full marks without taking tuition classes.

Shivangi got inspiration from her elder sister Shivani Ranaut, who ranked 11th in the state with 680 marks out of 700 in her class 10 results earlier and is currently busy studying for the NEET exam after passing class 12. Following the footsteps of her elder sister, Shivangi has proved her talent by securing 100 percent marks in class 10. Shivangi credits her success to her family and teachers.

Shivangi’s mother is working in health services in Una district, while her father Ajay Kumar is a senior journalist. She has achieved the milestone of getting full marks in the class 10 examination without any coaching or tuition.

Shivangi’s father Ajay said that it is a moment of pride, as his daughter has brought glory to the family by scoring 100 percent marks in her class 10 result.

Of the 11,6,784 students who registered in regular mode exams, 11,6,286 have been declared passed in class 10 examination of HPBoSE. This year the overall passing percentage is 99.7 percent which is the highest ever pass percentage for the HP Board. A total of 68.11 percent of students had passed the matric exam last year. In 2019 the pass percentage stood at 60.79 percent.

For the academic year 2020-21, the Himachal Board has decided to promote class 10 students to class 11 without holding board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were given marks on the basis of first and second-term exams, pre-boards, and internal assessments. The examination for only Hindi subject was held.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here