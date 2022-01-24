Happy International Day of Education 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Happy International Day of Education 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Education is a powerful tool that not only enhances our ability to understand things but also gives us a perspective to look at things differently. It enables us to make the right choices, learn about world issues and motivates us to make the world a better place. The United Nations General Assembly recognized the importance of education in everyone’s life and its ability to bring global peace and development. On December 3 in 2018, UNGA passed a resolution to celebrate January 24 as International Day of Education.

Today, let’s celebrate the day by reading the words of wisdom and famous sayings on education to get motivated and understand the value of education.

1. “The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet” - Greek Philosopher Aristotle

2. “Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school” – Albert Einstein

3. “Education without values, as useful as it is, seems rather to make man a more clever devil” ― C.S. Lewis

4. “The more that you read, the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you’ll go”– Dr. Seuss

5. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever” ― Mahatma Gandhi

6. “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself” – John Dewey

7. “The highest result of education is tolerance” – Hellen Keller

8. “The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you” – B. B. King

9. “Education is simply the soul of a society as it passes from one generation to another” – G.K. Chesterton

10. “When you educate one person you can change a life, when you educate many you can change the world”- Shai Reshef

11. “Education is a better safeguard of liberty than a standing army” – Edward Everett

12. “Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self-confidence” ― Robert Frost

