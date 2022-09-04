Happy Teacher’s Day 2022: Heartwarming Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Your Guru

HAPPY TEACHER’S DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: A Guru or a teacher is regarded highly for their selfless contribution to our educational journey. In India, September 5 is marked as Teacher’s Day. It is an annual celebration to value and honour the remarkable role that teachers play in our lives. The day also marks the birth anniversary of former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Here are some quotes and images which you can share with all the guiding lights in your lives to appreciate them and their work.

Here are some wishes and quotes to send to your beloved teachers today:

Happy Teacher’s Day 2022: Wishes

1. You are not only our teacher

You are our friend, philosopher, and guide

All moulded into one person

We will always be grateful for your support

Happy Teachers’ Day!

2. To my dearest Teacher

For your patience and caring

For your kind words and sharing

I just want to say thank you

Happy Teachers’ Day!

3. Happy Teachers’ day to all the country makers in the world. Without all of you, this world would be quite a gloomy place to live.

4. It is you who inspired me to question, wonder, and think. Thanks for everything you did for me. Happy Teachers’ Day!!

5. You are a man with many talents. An excellent teacher, an inspiring role model, a perfect mentor, and the list goes on. May this Teachers’ day you get the due recognition!

Happy Teacher’s Day 2022: Quotes

1. “Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” – Malala Yousafzai

2. “A teacher who can arouse a feeling for one single good action, for one single good poem, accomplishes more than he who fills our memory with rows and rows of natural objects, classified with name and form.” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

3. “If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher.” – Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

4. “Those who know, do. Those that understand, teach.”–Aristotle

5. “The job of an educator is to teach students to see vitality in themselves.” –Joseph Campbell

