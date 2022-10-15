Happy World Students’ Day 2022: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Photos and WhatsApp Status to Share on APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary

HAPPY WORLD STUDENTS’ DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Every year on October 15 World Students’ Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam. The ‘Missile Man of India’ was born on this day in 1931 to a Muslim family in the pilgrimage town of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. On July 18, 2002, he was elected as the 11th President of India. During his five-year tenure, Kalam was widely admired and dubbed as the “People’s President.” He passed away on 27 July 2015.

The eminent scientist was a popular teacher and he was known for his love for the students. The former President of India always encouraged the students to dream big and transform their thoughts, which would result in action. He also called the teachers as the builders of the society.

That’s why the celebration of World Students’ Day on APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary is an apt tribute to the great aerospace scientist.

On this special occasion, we have compiled a list of messages for you to share with children. Take a look at them below.

1. Good students are the asset of a nation. Try to be the best student. Happy Students’ Day!

2. Happy Students’ Day! You are a student and at your learning stage. Learn everything you can because this opportunity will not come again. Happy Student’s Day to you!

3. Happy Students’ Day to all the wonderful flowers that are budding at the moment.

4. It is not easy to be a student, and there is nothing more fun than being a student. Happy students’ day to you.

5. Don’t think about choices; think at least you are trying. This is the biggest thing a student does. Lots of wishes for the students’ day!

6. Many-many wishes for the Students’ Day. May you have everything that you aspire for in your life.

7. Lots of wishes to you for Students’ Day. Soon the world is going to see an inspiring student.

World Students’ Day: Thoughts and Quotes

1. “Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough” – APJ Abdul Kalam

2. “If you fail, never give up because fail means first attempt in learning” – APJ Abdul Kalam

3. “To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal” – APJ Abdul Kalam

4. “Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action” – APJ Abdul Kalam

5. “All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents” – APJ Abdul Kalam

