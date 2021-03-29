HARTON Data Entry Operators Recruitment for 12th Pass, Apply for 310 posts

The Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited has invited applications for the job of data entry operators. A total of 310 posts are on offer through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, harton.org.in. The application process is open and will conclude on April 7. To be eligible for the posts, candidates have to clear a recruitment exam. While the exact dates of the test are not revealed, admit card for the same will be released on April 16.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their merit. The merit will be calculated based on the online exam and typing test. For each district, a separate list will be prepared. In the type test, candidates must be able to demonstrate, data punching speed of 9000 key depressions per hour or 150 key depressions per minute.

Applicants should have passed class 12 with 50 per cent marks with a one-year computer course. Those who have passed class 10 should have a two-year diploma in office management and computer applications. After class 10, one-year ITI course in stenography or NCVT in stenography can also apply. Candidates having graduation degree with one-year diploma or only a three-year diploma can also apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website, harton.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘advertisement for data entry operators’ under the ‘latest news’ category

Step 3: A new page will open, click on ‘click here to apply’

Step 4: Fill in details, submit the form

Finally selected candidates will get Rs 18,000 as a monthly salary for those having three years of work experience, the salary will be Rs 18,500.