Harvard Business School, SRM Uni Offer Online Courses for Indian Students

SRM University, Andhra Pradesh has collaborated with Harvard Business School (HBS) Online to offer various programmes including Business Analytics, Economics for Managers, Financial Accounting, CORe(Credentials of Readiness), and others. These programs are integrated with the regular courses of SRM University, AP such as BBA, MBA (General), MBA (Business Analytics), and MBA (Banking and Financial Services).

The online certificate programs are designed is built around three key characteristics: active, case-based, and social learning. Students enrolled in SRM’s flagship prgrammes at the School of Entrepreneurship and Management Studies will now have the advantage to enhance their calibres with the global association.

Dr Satya, President of SRM Group of Institutions, said that the online courses are led by industry experts and international faculty and align smoothly with global standards of excellence.

“Eliminating the difference between borders and nations, the university is focused on providing global exposure to the students and opportunities to upskill themselves with a gamut of courses to stay relevant in the ever-changing economy," the university said.

Commenting on the collaboration, Prof VS Rao, Vice-Chancellor, SRM University, AP said, “We are focusing on collective growth and the success of our students, alumni, and faculty. SRM University, AP has curated a gamut of courses supporting their educational aspirations by providing them with scholarships and financial aid programs and this will help the learners to enroll for their desired courses without having to miss out on the opportunities due to monetary constraints."

