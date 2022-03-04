Haryana 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022 Starting from March 30, Check Timetable Here

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the date sheet for its classes 10 and 12 board examination. Starting from March 30, the class 12 board examination will continue till April 29, whereas the Class 10 exam will be held between March 31 and April 26.

The exams will be conducted offline in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3 pm and the board has identified around 1,700 centres for the same. A total of nearly 6.58 lakh students have registered for BSEH exams. This includes 3.68 lakh students in class 10 exams and 2.9 lakh students in class 12.

Also read| Board Exams 2022: State-wise List of 10th, 12th Datesheet

BSEH Class 10 Exams

Advertisement

The BSEH class 10 exam will start with the paper for social science on March 31 followed by English and Hindi examination on April 4 and 6, respectively. Stretching for nearly a month, the examination will conclude with the paper for Punjabi, IT, ITES on April 26.

Secondary Exam Detailed Timetable

March 31 — Social Science

April 4 — English

April 6 — Hindi

April 11 — Mathematics/Mathematics (Only for Blind Candidates)

April 19 — Science/ Science (Only for Visually Challenge Candidates)

April 21 — Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance(All Option)

April 22 — Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT/ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Multi Skill Foundation Course/ Patient Care Assistant

April 26 — Punjabi / IT/ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt Model Sr Sec School, SLCE Sec28 Faridabad only)

BSEH Class 12 Exams

The BSEH class 12 exams will begin with the Hindi subject exam on March 30 followed by a paper for physics, economy on April 1 and fine arts on April 2. The last exam for retail, security, automobile, patient care etc will conclude on April 29.

Senior Secondary Exam Detailed Timetable

March 30 — Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core)

April 1 — Physics / Economics

April 2 — Fine Arts (All Options)

April 5 — Mathematics

April 7 — Physical Education

April 8 — Home Science

April 9 — English (Core/Elective)

April 11 — Military Science / Dance (All Options)/ Psychology

April 12 — Punjabi

April 13 — Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration

April 18 — Geography

April 19 — Computer Science / ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)

April 20 — History/ Biology

April 21 — Agriculture/ Philosophy

April 22 — Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology

April 26 — Sociology / Entrepreneurship

April 27 — Political Science

Advertisement

April 28 — Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies

April 29 — Retail/Security/Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness/ Travel Tourism & Hospitality/Agriculture Paddy Farming/Media Animation/Banking and Finance Services/Banking and Insurance Services/Vision Technician/Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/English

Haryana 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022: How to check

Step 1: Log on to BSEH’s official portal — bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Date Sheet (Theory Paper) for Secondary Sr. Secondary’ link under the news section.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab with the PDF of the exam date sheet.

Step 4: Download the PDF or print it out for future use and reference

Read| Haryana Govt Drops Board Exams for Classes 5 and 8, Postponed to Next Session

Last year, the BSEH board examination could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and students were promoted to the next class based on internal assessment. With the pandemic effects disrupting the normal function of classes in this academic year as well, the board had reduced the syllabus for classes 10 and 12 by 30 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.