Haryana 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Admit Card Released at bseh.org.in; How to Download

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced hall ticket for the BSEH Class 10 and 12 compartment examinations 2020. Students, who have applied for Haryana board Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary exams can download their admit card from the official website at bseh.org.in.

The Haryana State Board will conduct the BSEH 12th supplementary exams from October 28 to November 23 and for class 10, the exams are scheduled to be held from October 29 to November 23. This year, a total of 3,37,691 candidates appeared for the BSEH class 10 exam out of which 2,18,120 have passed, 32,501 were applied for the compartment and 87,070 candidates failed the exam.

How to download Haryana Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2020 -

Step 1: Visit at bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link of the respective class

Step 3: Key-in your required login details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: HBSE supplementary exam admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and check the details

Candidates can download the BSEH compartment exam hall ticket by clicking on the direct link here.

Once the admit card is downloaded, candidates must ensure that all the details are correctly mentioned. In case of any issue, candidates can immediately contact the board and apply for correction with the required document. The correction application will be accepted until October 22.

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions mentioned on admit card and follow all the protocols. Students will have reach exam halls at least 30 minutes before the exam commencement. Candidates can carry water bottles, hand sanitisers in transparent bottles along with stationary objects in the exam hall. It is mandatory for all students to wear face masks.

Further, the board has also reduced the syllabus keeping in view the disturbance in the study faced by the students due to COVID-19 pandemic. The reduced syllabus is available on the official website. To know about reduced syllabus:

1. For class 11 and 12 - click here

2. For class 9 and 10 - click here