Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Haryana School Board Declares Class 10 Exam Results, Girls Outshine Boys

The pass percentage of girls is 69.86 and that of boys is 60.27, an official statement said here Friday evening. The overall pass percentage is 64.59.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2020, 7:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Haryana School Board Declares Class 10 Exam Results, Girls Outshine Boys
Representative image.

The Haryana School Education Board on Friday declared results of Class 10 examination -- regular and reappear -- in which the girls have outshined the boys in terms of pass percentage.

The examination was conducted in March.

The pass percentage of girls is 69.86 and that of boys is 60.27, an official statement said here Friday evening. The overall pass percentage is 64.59.

It said that examination of only four subjects of secondary examination could be conducted before lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"According to the marking policy adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani also considered marks based on the average marks of the examination conducted in the subjects and the result has been tabulated accordingly," it said.

As many as 3,37,691 candidates had appeared in the secondary (regular) examination, out of which 2,18,120 passed and 32,501 candidates got compartment and 87,070 candidates failed.

Around 1,85,429 boys appeared in secondary (re-appear) examination, of which 1,11,751 passed and 1,52,262 girl candidates appeared of which 1,06,369 passed.

The overall pass percentage of government schools was 59.74 and the pass percentage of private schools was 69.51.

The pass percentage of students from rural areas was 64.39, while the pass percentage of students from urban areas was 65.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading