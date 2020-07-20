Take the pledge to vote

HBSE 12th Result 2020 Date: Haryana Board Expected to Declare Class 12 Results Tomorrow at bseh.org.in

Haryana 12th Result 2020: The Haryana Class 12 Result 2020 will be released by the BSEB on its official website at bseh.org.in.

Trending Desk

July 20, 2020
HBSE 12th Result 2020 Date: Haryana Board Expected to Declare Class 12 Results Tomorrow at bseh.org.in
Haryana 12th Result 2020 | The Haryana Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce HBSE Intermediate Results 2020 tomorrow, July 21. The Haryana 12th Result 2020 will be released by the BSEB on its official website at bseh.org.in. All candidates will be able to check their marks by using the details mentioned on their admit cards, hence, students are advised to keep it handy before login to the official website. For the academic year 2019-20, the Haryana Class 12 board examinations were conducted from March 3 to March 31. The examination for a few subjects could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

This year, close to two lakh students have appeared for the examinations. All need to score a minimum 33 per cent in each subject to clear the examination.

Due to the heavy traffic on the official website students face difficulty in checking their result as the page takes time to load. So in order to check the BSEH Result 2020 for class 12 without much hassle, students can visit these websites - indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Haryana Board Result 2020: How to check HBSE Class 12 Result 2020

  • Step 1: Log on to the official website at bseh.org.in

  • Step 2: Look for the link to result

  • Step 3: Right click on it

  • Step 4: Enter basic information and security key

  • Step 5: HBSE 12th Result 2020 is here

Students who think that the marks obtained are less than what they expected then the papers can be sent for re-evaluation and re-checking. All details related to the same will be issued by the board soon on the official website.

For students who have failed to clear the examination, supplementary examinations details will be released by the board days after the results are announced.

Candidates can also check Haryana Board Class 12 Results 2020 via SMS service

To check BSEH Class 12th 2020 result: SMS - HB12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

