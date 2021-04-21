Haryana Advances Summer Break, Schools to Remain Shut till May 31

Due to rising cases of COVID-19 across the state the Haryana Education Minister, Kanwar Pal has announced early summer vacations for students. Starting April 22 schools in Haryana will remain closed till May 31. Even though schools were already shut in the state and classes were being delivered in online mode. Pal said that teachers were continuing to attend school for administrative and office-related work who will now get off.

“Along with students, security and safety f teachers is also our responsibility. Thus, we are advancing the summer holidays in state-based schools,” he wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

हरियाणा प्रदेश के स्कूलों में गर्मी की छुट्टियां घोषित। 22 अप्रैल से 31 मई तक से स्कूलों में रहेंगी छुट्टियां।अध्यापक लगातार स्कूल आ रहे हैं, बच्चो की सुरक्षा के साथ-साथ अध्यापकों की सुरक्षा भी हमारी जिम्मेवारी इसलिए गर्मियों की छुट्टियां एडवांस में की गई ।#haryanaeducation— Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) April 21, 2021

Haryana had earlier announced to shut schools till April 30 for students in classes 1 to 8. Haryana Board has also canceled the class 10 board exams while postponing the exams for class 12.

The announcements have come after Haryana witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. The number of active coronavirus cases in the state is currently over 50,000. Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Sonipat districts, all in the National Capital Region, have seen a steep jump in new cases, while other areas such as Panchkula, Karnal, and Kurukshetra have also added to the surge, according to news agency PTI.

