Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result Date: When to Expect BSEH, HBSE Marksheets?

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is all set to announce class 10 and 12 board results 2022 shortly. It is likely that the results will be out in the second week of June and will be announced by June 15. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Haryana education board. Once the result is out students can check it on the official website at bseh.org.in.

Following past years trends, this year too, Haryana Board class 12 results are likely be announced before the class 10 results. This year a total of 7 lakh students have appeared for the Haryana board 10th exams, and 2 lakh students appeared for the Haryana board 12th exams 2022. The class 10 board exam was held from March 31 to April 20 while class 12 board exams were conducted from March 22 to April 13.

This year the exams were also embroiled in controversies due to the paper leak. Haryana Board Class 12 Hindi Paper, which was held on March 30, 2022, was cancelled at three centres after it got leaked and went viral among the students. The HBSE 12th Hindi Paper became viral 15 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam.

Last year, the exams were cancelled due to the pandemic situation and all class 10 and class 12 students were declared passed. The pass percentage was the class 10th and class 12 in 2021 was 100 per cent. At the time no toppers list was also announced by the board.

Meanwhile in 2020, the overall pass percentage for class 10th results were 64.59 per cent. A total of 3,37,691 students had appeared for that year exam. Meanwhile, of the total 2.12 lakh students who had appeared in the examination for class 12th exams in 2020, about 80.34 per cent had passed. A total of 89.43 % student with commerce background passed the exam followed by 82.55 percent in science stream and 78.08 percent in Arts.

