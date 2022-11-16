Haryana Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams Results 2022 Out, How to Download

The Board of School Education (BSEH), Haryana declared the results for the Classes 10 and 12 supplementary examinations today, November 16. The results of the BSEH secondary and senior secondary exams are available on the official website, bseh.org.in. Examinees can access their 10th and 12th class results by entering their roll number and date of birth.

As per media reports, the pass percentage in the secondary exam stood at 46.52 per cent, whereas the pass percentage recorded in the senior secondary exam is 60.14 per cent. The results of the 10th and 12th open school (HOS) supplementary exams have also been released by the board. The pass percentage for the HOS 10th supplementary exam is 53.17 percent, while the pass percentage for the HOS 12th supplementary exam is 43.06 percent.

According to Board Joint Secretary Pawan Kumar Sharma, 3,982 students were able to clear the secondary exam out of 8,559 candidates who took the class 10 exam. On the other hand, 3,375 students managed to pass the senior secondary exam out of 5,612 candidates who appeared.

HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Results 2022: How To Check?

Step 1. Go to the official website, bseh.org.in.

Step 2. Navigate to the link for the 10th and 12th supplementary exam results.

Step 3. Key in your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4. Shortly, the results of the HBSE 10th and 12th supplementary exams will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and print the mark sheet for future reference.

A total of 27242 candidates took the exam, with 17883 boys and 9359 girls among them. These exams were given from September 29 to October 17 at 44 different locations throughout the state. They lasted from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. For the inspection of examination centres, 60 influential flying squads were formed.

The HBSE 12th results were released on June 15. As many as 87.08 per cent of students passed the exam. Out of 2,45,685 candidates who took the exam, 2,13,949 passed. The pass percentage among boys was 83.96 per cent while among girls, it was 90.51 per cent. The top three positions have been grabbed by girls as well. In the 10th result declared on June 17, Out of 3.25 lakh students who registered for the exams, as many as 73.18 per cent managed to clear it.

