Haryana Board 12th Open School Results Declared, 100% Pass Exams

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the result of the class 12 or senior secondary open school examination today, August 5 at the official website of the board. The results have been declared for the fresh category, re-appear, Credit Transfer Policy (CTP), and mercy chance candidates. A 100 per cent pass percentage has been recorded.

The results of 27,569 students of the fresh category have been declared, out of which 19,068 were boys and 8,501 were girls. As many as 11,357 candidates were registered for the ctp, re-appear, stp and mercy chance exam, which includes 7,909 boys and 3,448 girls.

All students had to secure a minimum passing mark of 33 percent in all subjects. The candidates have been marked on the basis of their previous results. Candidates not satisfied with their results will be allowed to appear for a written exam to be held from August 18, free of cost.

Candidates who had applied for partial/full subject marks improvement and additional subjects, their results have also been declared on Chance for Subsequent Exam (CSE). These candidates will be allowed to appear in the board exam from August 18.

The result of this examination was announced by Board President Dr Jagbir Singh, Vice President VP Yadav, and Secretary Rajiv Prasad in a press conference. The exam was to be conducted in April, however, cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here