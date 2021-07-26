Haryana Board 12th Result Dates 2021 Likely Today

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) is expected to announce the dates of the senior secondary exam or class 12 result today, July 26. The exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The results are being prepared on the basis of a new evaluation formula devised by the board.

The board had set the deadline for marks submission by July 6, however, some schools were unable to do so and hence it was extended to July 7. The results were earlier set to be released on July 15. More than two lakh students have registered for the 12th exam this year.

As per the evaluation formula, 30 per cent weightage will be given to marks obtained in class 10, 10 per cent to class 11 marks, and 60 per cent weightage to class 12 preboard marks, practical marks, and internal assessments.

Every student will need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in all compulsory subjects to pass the 12th board exam. In its official notification, BSEH stated that those who were absent in class 12 practical exams of any one subject, will be given 33 per cent, however, those were absent in all the subject will be marked absent.

Those students who wouldn’t be happy with their results and want to improve their marks can appear for special exams, which will be conducted once the situation becomes conducive.

Last year, the BSEH class 12 result was declared on July 21 and the board recorded a pass percentage of 80.34 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 74.48 per cent in class 12 exams while in 2018, it was 63.84 per cent.

