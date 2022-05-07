Haryana Board Changes History Books for Classes 6 to 10 to be More 'India-Focused'

The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) has virtually released new history books for classes 6 to 10. The state board has made major changes in the syllabus of history books from this new academic session. The old history e-books have been removed from the board’s website and the link of the new history e-books have been uploaded at bseh.org.in.

The state education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said that the new books will include Indian civilization, history, culture, literature, patriots, freedom struggle, known and unknown heroes who took part in the freedom struggle, and major events of India after 1947.

He further said that the new syllabus is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The education minister said that the responsibility of writing the new history books for classes 6 to 10 was given to the chairman of the Haryana board. It has been presented in a complete, and comprehensive form, with pictures and has been given a completely new look, the minister added.

To create the new history books, a committee was formed which included experts of the subject. Teachers from school level to university level were involved in making changes in the curriculum. Haryana board president Prof (Dr) Jagbir Singh said that the content of the textbooks have been amended to give an understanding of India according to Indian knowledge tradition. The new books are available in print. In these books, the Indus Valley Civilisation has been included.

In the earlier books, details about ancient India were shown in a very short and superficial form, whereas in the new books, for classes 6 and 7, the achievements of the ancient Indian society of governance, art, literature, science have been added in detail, claims Haryana Board. Further, Indian heroes who fought against foreign invaders have been featured prominently.

The books also contain India’s freedom struggle, as well as all the major events of India after 1947 or the post-independence history. Efforts have been made to make the language of the books interesting and acceptable, according to the age group of the students.

Along with Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi, Veer Savarkar will also be taught. In class 8 book, Veer Mohan Singh of Kaithal has been included and for class 7 students, the hill of Harsh of Thanesar has been added. Ancient Vedic culture, and literature has also been included, Singh said. Epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata, the Maurya Empire have also been discussed in detail.

Prof (Dr) Singh said that proper information has been given about the resistance of foreign invaders and Mughal emperors. A detailed account of the struggle and sacrifice has been given in the Sikh Guru tradition. Details about the National Bhakti movement has been described in these books with particular information about Shankaracharya, Ramanand, Kabir, Ravidas, Raskhan, Guru Nanak Dev, Dadu Dayal, Dhanna Bhakta, Meera Bai, Namdev, and Tukaram.

Details about Brahmo Samaj, Arya Samaj, Prarthana Samaj, Ramakrishna Mission, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Satya Shodhan Samaj and Bahishkrit Hitkarini Samaj have been added. Focus has been put on the role of Haryana revolutionaries Rao Tularam, Raja Nahar Singh, Hukam Chand Jain, Noor Samad Khan etc. along with Nekiram Sharma, Balmukand Gupta, Shriram Sharma, Lala Lajpat Rai, Vidyavati, Kasturi Bai, Mohini Devi, Lilavati, Chhoturam. Further, Indo-China and India-Pakistan war, India’s foreign policy, as well as events like Emergency and Shah Bano case have been added.

