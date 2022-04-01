Haryana Board Class 12 Hindi Question Paper Leaked, Exam Cancelled at 3 Centres

Haryana Board Class 12 Hindi Paper, which was held on March 30, 2022, was cancelled at three centres after it got leaked and went viral among the students. The HBSE 12th Hindi Paper became viral 15 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam. New dates of the Hindi paper for the three centres will be communicated later. Meanwhile, students will be appearing for the Punjabi language exam on April 1, that is today, followed by Physics and Economics on April 2.

The paper leak originated from a centre in the Mandhauli village of Bhiwani district, therefore the exam got cancelled in all the centres of Mandhauli. The Haryana Board of School Education Chairman while speaking to local media stated that a van of private school teachers was raided at the time of the paper leak, and now those teachers are under police investigation. He mentioned that three mobile phones were also confiscated and have been handed over to the police by BSEH.

Notably, all three mobile phones had the Haryana Board 12th Hindi paper and one of the phones was even connected to that of a teacher on invigilation duty.

Considering the paper leak, the centres will now be shifted to Bahl. Keeping aside the Mandhauli village, the Haryana Board 12th Hindi paper was held as per schedule for the remaining districts, participating in the HBSE 12th Board Exams 2022.

A criminal case has been registered here over a complaint of the use of unfair means during the Haryana Board of School Education’s class 12 examination, police said on Thursday. The complaint was lodged following the seizure of three mobile phones during the examination of Hindi for class 12 at an examination centre in Mandholi Kalan on Wednesday, an official said.

Behal police station’s SHO Hari Om said mobile phones were said to be of those aiding students in cheating. A complaint has been lodged by the superintendent of the exam centre. Investigations are on and mobile phones are being examined, he said. The allegations are that someone had clicked the photo of the paper from a window a few minutes after the examination began.

Due to the deadly waves of the COVID-19 pandemic and the outbreak of several variants, schools were shut for nearly two years. Now, after almost two years of online examinations, the offline exams commenced across schools.

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) board exams also began in offline mode on Wednesday, March 30. Along with offline exams, organised cheating marked a return, too. On the first day itself, over 165 cheating cases were filed.

— with inputs from PTI

