Haryana Board Exam 2022: Revised Date Sheet out, Check at bseh.org.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (HBSE) has come up with a revised examination schedule for the upcoming class 10 board exams. Now, the Haryana Board class 12 examination will start on March 30. And, the last exam is scheduled for April 20. As for HBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2022, the first paper is slated for March 31.

The updated HBSE Class 10,12 Board Exam 2022 date sheet can be downloaded from the official website at https://bseh.org.in/. Students, who are preparing for the upcoming board examinations, are requested to keep a hard copy of the updated date sheet in order to avoid future confusion.

HBSE Examination 2022: How to download date sheet?

Step 1: On a browser of your choice, enter the name of the official website

Step 2: Now, under news, look for revised date sheet active link

Step 3: The link will take you to a new page

Step 4: A pdf file will open

Advertisement

Step 5: Save the date sheet on your device

Step 6: Take a printout of the Haryana Board Exam Date Sheet

Candidates are advised to read these instructions carefully before going for the examination. First, candidates will bring their own log, trigonometry tables & stencils for maps and can use color pencils in science subjects only. Further, candidates are allowed to carry their personal water bottle. It is important that examinees must get themselves vaccinated prior to taking the examination.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.