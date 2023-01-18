Haryana Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 for Class 9, 11 Released at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani has released the annual exam 2023 date sheet for Classes 9 and 11. Students who will be answering their exam this year can check the BSEH Class 9 and 11 date sheet on the official website at bseh.org.in.

As per the official schedule, the Class 9 and 11 examinations will begin on February 23 in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:30 am (morning session). The Class 9 exam will begin with Punjabi and IT & ITES subjects while the Class 11 exam will commence with Computer Science and IT & ITES subjects. Going by the notice, the BSEH Class 9 exams will end on 13 March 2023 and the Class 11 exams will conclude on 22 March 2023.

Haryana Board Class 9 and 11 schedules 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to the main site bseh.org.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that reads – “Date Sheet: - (Theory Papers) for classes 9th & 11th Annual Exam-2023”.

Step 3: The Haryana Board Class 9 and 11 schedules 2023 will open on the screen.

Step 4: Check, save and download the Haryana Class 9 and 11 examination date sheet.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the Haryana Board Class 9 and 11 timetables for examination purpose and further use.

“Differently Abled, Blind candidates, Dyslexic & Spastic candidates, Deaf & Dumb candidates, and permanently disabled who cannot write with their own hands, shall be provided along with the services of amanuensis and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper,” reads the notice on the official website. Candidates are advised to bring their own log, trigonometry tables, and stencils for maps and can also use colour pencils in science subjects only.

